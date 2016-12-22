Odisha’s Sasmita Mallik chosen as ‘Woman Footballer of the year’

Bhubaneswar: The All India Football Federation(AIFF) has chosen Odia girl Sasmita Mallik as the woman footballer of the year 2016. This was announced by AIFF President Praful Patel at the AIFF Annual General Body meeting held at New Delhi on Wednesday. She will be given the honour with a reward of Rs 2 lakh cash and a trophy.

Sasmita (aged 27) belonging to Aloha, a small village in the district of Kendrapara in the state, is a well known midfielder and even captained the national side for a friendly series in 2011. She was a part of the team that won the national championship as part of Railways. She was part of the national team that won gold in the South Asian championships beating Nepal.

She has been selected to play for the country in the SAFF Championship tournament to be held at Siliguri in West Bengal. Earlier, during the year 2010, 2012 and 2014, India was successful in winning the SAFF Championship tournament.