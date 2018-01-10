Headlines

Odisha’s revenue generation up by 23% by Dec end

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha's revenue generation

Bhubaneswar: The State’s revenue generation by December-end of the current financial year, 2017-18, grew by 23.33 per cent over the corresponding period of the last fiscal. A review meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the Secretariat revealed on Tuesday.

Data presented by Finance Principal Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey showed an overall increase of around 23.33 per cent in revenue generation from both the own tax and non-tax sources.

While revenue collection from own tax was Rs 19,722 crore against, the collection from non-tax sources stood at Rs 5,291 crore. The total revenue generation from both the tax and non-tax sources during 2017-18 stood at Rs 25,013 crore by December 31, 2017 against Rs 20,282 crore collected during corresponding period of 2016-17. Like revenue collection, expenditure also rose by 5.62 per cent at December-end. Various departments spent a total of Rs 59,572 crore by December 31 against Rs 56,456 spent during the last corresponding period.

While Rs 24,965 crore spent in the social sector, Rs 8,821 crore spent in agriculture and allied sector and Rs 9,889 crore spent in infrastructure and building sector. The Chief Secretary advised the Secretaries to look into convergence of budgetary and non-budgetary resources of their respective departments for more effective use of the resources.

The State’s Annual Budget is expected be presented in third week of February after presentation of Union Budget. Padhi directed all departments to furnish information for the 15th Finance Commission by April 15, 2018.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
4.0K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Raj Bhavan garden Raj Bhavan garden
894
Headlines

Raj Bhavan garden to open for public from tomorrow
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
778
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top