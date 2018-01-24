Headlines

Odisha’s Pankaj Mahanta and Mamata Dalai get National Bravery Award 2017

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: President Ramnath Kovind on Tuesday honoured 18 children including two from Odisha with the National Bravery Award 2017.

Likewise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also honoured the two children, who is the winner of National Bravery Award 2017- Mamata Dalai and Pankaj Mahanta in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mamata Dalai (6) from Kendrapara district and Pankaj Kumar Mahanta (15) from Keonjhar were the two children from Odisha who were honoured with the prestigious award for their display of courage.

