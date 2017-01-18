Odisha’s Mohan Sethy earns National Bravery Award

Cuttack: Mohan Sethy a class VII student from Cuttack who rescued his drowning friend has been selected for the annual national bravery awards 2016. He is among the 25 kids who have been selected for the prestigious prize to be lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 23.

Mohan will be felicitated with a silver medal, certificate and cash prize. He will also get a chance to meet President Pranab Mukherjee during a reception ceremony and also take part in the republic day parade at Rajpath.

Notably, the 11 year old saved his friend Sabyasachi from drowning in deep waters. Both of them had gone to a river for taking a bath when by accident Sabyasachi slipped and fell into the water. With no one to come for rescue Mohan dived into the water with a piece of cloth and dragged his friend from the waters to safety.

His presence of mind and bravery helped him not only save his friend but also earn appreciation respect from all around.

His case was finalized for the prize by a high level committee comprising members from various ministries, NGOs and ICCW.