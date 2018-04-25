Odisha’s Jhili Dalabehera wins Silver in Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships

Bhubaneswar: Bringing laurels to Odisha and the country weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera clinched silver in the women 48 kg category in the Asian Men and Women Weightlifting Championships held at Urgench inUzbekistan on Tuesday.

Jhili, who is an inmate of Bhubaneswar Sports Hostel lifted total 166 kg which included 73 kg in snatch, 93 kg in clean and jerk to bag the silver medal.

Fang Wan-Ling of Chinese Taipai pocketed the gold with 184 kg lift while Turkmenistan’s Dzhumabayeva Yulduz grabbed the bronze medals by lifting 164 kg.

The 25th edition of Asian Junior Women Weightlifting Championships kicked off on April 23 and will continue till April 30 in Urgench, Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Sneha Soren and Jhili Dalabehera, two weightlifters from the state had clinched gold medals at the recently concluded Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games being held in Australia.