Odisha’s Fiscal Performance Moves Upward By Nov End

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s fiscal performance shows an upward trend by end of November in both its major components of revenue generation and utilization of budgeted allocation.

This was known from all secretaries meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi at the Secretariat today.

Reviewing fiscal performances of various departments up to November 2018, Padhi directed the officials to expedite expenditure during December and January.

He also directed the departments to review all court cases in the perspective of the Litigation Management Policy of the State Government and take quick decisions for their expeditious disposal.

The secretaries were advised to also review the cases pending at Heads of the department level and initiate actions for out of court settlement in empowered committee meetings constituted under the policy.

The departments dealing with educational institutions, hostels and welfare homes etc were directed to ensure proper functioning of the intuitions at ground level with adequate safety and sanitation arrangements for the inmates.

Development Commissioner Asit Kumar Tripathy advised the departments to prepare a database of the old cases with update information from the office of Advocate General so that they could be monitored properly. Emphasizing achievement of targets under various flagship programmes, Chief Secretary Sri Padhi directed to achieve the targets by end of February of the current fiscal year.