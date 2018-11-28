Odisha’s first Vigilance Academy inaugurated in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Wednesday inaugurated Odisha’s first Vigilance Academy in Bhubaneswar in the presence of DGP RP Sharma.

The newly launched academy, located near the Vigilance office in Suryanagar here, will impart special training to vigilance sleuths to enhance their efficiency and fight corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Sharma said, “The academy has been set up to upgrade the knowledge and skills of vigilance officers on a continuous basis so as to retain their professional edge.”

As of now, the academy has 60 seats for the training programme of Vigilance officers, to upgrade their knowledge and skills, the Odisha DGP further said.

Earlier on November 3, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while addressing at the State-level Vigilance Awareness Week programme announced a Vigilance Academy in the State capital.

Notably, in the first month, ten months of this calendar year Vigilance has recorded 51 per cent conviction in Vigilance cases, which is four per cent higher than the rate of conviction during previous two years.