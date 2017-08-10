Odisha’s first dengue death reported from SCB

Cuttack: The first dengue deathof 2017 in Odisha was reported from the SCB Medical College Hospital here on Wednesday. One Som Prakash Mishra (35), a native of Bihar, who was working in the port town of Paradip, died of the vector-borne disease while undergoing treatment since Monday.

“The patient had been admitted in a critical condition and was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his condition further deteriorated and he succumbed to the viral disease this morning,” informed the hospital’s dengue nodal officer Shiba Prasad Mohanty.

Expressing concern over Mishra’s death due to late hospitalisation, the nodal officer informed that recently a patient from West Bengal was discharged from this hospital when he recovered from dengue after a fortnight-long treatment.

He said the hospital since March this year has tested blood samples of at least 2,754 patients, out of which 242 cases were found to be dengue-positive so far.

Currently, the hospital is treating 16 dengue patients, of whom two are stated to be in critical conditions.