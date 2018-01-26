Headlines

Odisha’s Ashutosh Padhy beats world champion Pankaj Advani

Pragativadi News Service
Ashutosh Padhy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Ashutosh Padhy pulled off an incredible victory against 17-time world champion Pankaj Advani in the senior National Men’s Snooker Championship in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Describing it as the biggest win of his career, Padhy said Advani is his idol; and the achievement is unbelievable for him.

Padhy also stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the championship with his win. Wishes have started pouring in for him after the feat.

Born on November 5, 1996, Ashutosh, son of former Odisha Minister Surama Padhy, is currently pursuing a law degree in Mumbai. He trains under Sanjay Sawant.



