Odisha youth trampled to death by elephant while taking selfie

Angul: A youth in Odisha’s Angul was trampled to death by a wild tusker in Nuapada forest under Khamar Forest Range while trying to take a selfie with the animal today.

The deceased identified as Jayakrushna Nayak of Nimidibeda village under Pallahara village in the district approached the loan animal near Madhapala Temple in Nuapada village with an intent to click a selfie.

He took the tusker lightly which had strayed out from a herd and entered into the village as it looked sick and was moving at a slower pace.

However, the wild tusker attacked Jayakrushna while he was trying to click the selfie. He was rushed to the Khamar CHC by the locals immediately in a critical condition where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.