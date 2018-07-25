Odisha will provide all info for GI tag of ‘Odishara Rasagola’ by Aug 1st week

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said it will furnish detailed information seeking Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’ by the first week of August.

“We had received a letter from the office of the Geographical Indications Registry, Chennai in last week of June this year seeking detailed information on 14 questions on this issue within a month. In reply, we had informed them that we would furnish the details by August 21,” said Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Prafulla Samal adding we have decided to submit the compliance report in the first week of August.

On the other hand, Finance minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said that the state government had already replied to some of the questions and details on the remaining will be provided soon.

The Odisha Small Industries Corporation (OSIC) on February 23 had filed an application at the GI Registry office in Chennai seeking the tag for ‘Odishara Rasagola’ after Odisha entered into a dispute with neighbouring West Bengal over the origin of rasagola.

However, the West Bengal government has obtained the GI tag for ‘Banglar Rosogola’ in 2017.

Rasagola is offered on the occasion of Niladri Bije of Lord Jagannath and his siblings in Puri. People in Odisha today celebrated Rasagola Dibasa.