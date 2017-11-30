Headlines

Odisha will participate in JEE Main 2018, registration from tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
JEE Main 2018

Bhubaneswar: Despite Odisha Private Engineering Colleges Association’s (OPECA) press for conducting OJEE instead of JEE Main, the State government today confirmed participation in the JEE Main 2018 and urged students to enroll themselves for the upcoming entrance examination.

As per the CBSE notification, the online application process for JEE Main 2018 will start from tomorrow, December 1, 2017, and students have been asked to pay the application fee by January 3, 2018.

Like last year, candidates need to furnish their Aadhaar details while registering themselves for JEE Main examination starting from April 8 next year.

Notably, citing a large number of seat vacancies in private engineering colleges, OPECA had urged Odisha government not to participate in the JEE Main.

