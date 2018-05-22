Odisha Vigilance raids house of crorepati headmaster

Rourkela: Vigilance sleuths on Tuesday conducted simultaneous raids on the residences of a headmaster of a state government run primary school in Sundergarh district.

The anti-corruption officials raided houses of Ramlal Tanti, the headmaster of Jalangbira Project Upper Primary School, on charges of amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Acting on a tipoff, five teams of the anti-corruption officials conducted searches at two houses of the teacher at Raibaga road along with his office and in-law house.

The sleuths unearthed assets worth over a crore during the raids. However the exact amount of disproportionate property will be known only after the searches are over, informed a Vigilance official.

More details awaited…