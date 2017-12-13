Odisha Vigilance arrests SCB hospital doctor for OSTF scam

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance today arrested an Assistant Professor of SCB Medical College & Hospital (SCBMCH) and sent to judicial custody on charges of embezzlement of Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF).

The arrested has been identified as Dr Sudha Sethy, Assistant Professor of Clinical Hematology Department in the medical college.

According to reports, Dr Sudha along with the Head of the Department (HOD) RK Jena was prescribing higher cost drugs of a particular brand to poor patients showing undue official favour to different pharmaceutical companies though the same drugs were available in the Central store of SCBMCH.

The duo was misappropriating government funds using their official position.

The recommendation of the particular brand of drug was causing problems for poor patients in availing the benefits under the Odisha State Treatment Fund and loss to the State exchequer.

Dr Sudha, who is also a Nodal officer of OSTF, was arrested following Vigilance sleuths conducted raid at residence of Dr Sudha and Dr Jena last night.