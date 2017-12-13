Headlines

Odisha Vigilance arrests SCB hospital doctor for OSTF scam

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SCB hospital doctor

Cuttack: Odisha Vigilance today arrested an Assistant Professor of SCB Medical College & Hospital (SCBMCH) and sent to judicial custody on charges of embezzlement of Odisha State Treatment Fund (OSTF).

The arrested has been identified as Dr Sudha Sethy, Assistant Professor of Clinical Hematology Department in the medical college.

According to reports, Dr Sudha along with the Head of the Department (HOD) RK Jena was prescribing higher cost drugs of a particular brand to poor patients showing undue official favour to different pharmaceutical companies though the same drugs were available in the Central store of SCBMCH.

The duo was misappropriating government funds using their official position.

The recommendation of the particular brand of drug was causing problems for poor patients in availing the benefits under the Odisha State Treatment Fund and loss to the State exchequer.

Dr Sudha, who is also a Nodal officer of OSTF, was arrested following Vigilance sleuths conducted raid at residence of Dr Sudha and Dr Jena last night.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
7.4K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Zaira Wasim Zaira Wasim
1.2K
Headlines

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim molestation case: CM Mehbooba Mufti calls for strict action
Hockey World League Hockey World League
801
Headlines

HWL Final: Naveen awards Rs 10 lakh to each Team India player after win against Germany

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top