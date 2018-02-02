Headlines

Odisha Vigilance arrests Revenue Inspector for accepting bribe

Bhubaneswar: Anti-graft vigilance sleuths have arrested a revenue inspector working in Chandbali tehsil in Bhadrak district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

He was taking the money from a person for submitting an inquiry report in connection with a mutation case, a vigilance press release said.

The revenue inspector in Sarana Circle, Prahallad Samanta, was caught red-handed when he was accepting Rs 2,000 from the complainant at the tehsil office yesterday.

The bribe money was recovered from Samanta’s possession.

His office and residence were also raided after his arrest, the release said.

