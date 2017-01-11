Odisha to vie again for leader spot in ‘Ease of Doing Business’

Bhubaneswar: As the Central Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) begins assessment for the Leader spot in ease of doing business in the country, Odisha will try to defend its title. An announcement regarding the matter was made by the Chief Secretary AP Padhi.

Odisha grabbed the leader state spot on ease of doing business ratings during 2015 and is also looking to compete again the best of the rest this time around. A detail blueprint was laid out during a high level preparedness meet was chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here on Tuesday.

The details of the works were enumerated by the Secretary of Industries Department.

Speaking on this matter, Padhi said the government has decided to provide facilities for doing business at the grass root level and measures to expedite this would soon be taken.

During the 2015 fiscal, Odisha simplified all the governmental services and introduced online delivery for the same as a result; the state grabbed 310 action points to claim the best state for doing business and score more than 90 per cent in this regard.

Meanwhile, the current year, DIPP has stipulated a 294 action points for the top most position. Chief Secretary Padhi ordered all the departments to consider five online systems basically providing information and procedures through online, implement public service rights in appropriate way, application-payment-tracking, simplification of monitoring system.