Odisha urges INTACH to expedite conservation, renovation of Bezbaruah house

Bhubaneswar: Fulfilling its commitment for conservation and renovation of house of the noted Assamese novelist and poet Laxmikant Bezbaruah, the State tourism department today wrote a letter to the Director, INTACH for submission of estimate of the renovation expenditure.

In a letter, Additional Secretary to tourism department, Dr NB Jawale requested INTACH to furnish the DPR and estimate for conservation and renovation of house of Bezbaruah.

“I am directed to request you to furnish the DPR and estimate for conservation and renovation of house of Bezbaruah, (Assamese novelist and story writer) at Sambalpur”, the letter read.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that Odisha Government will take up steps to conserve the ‘heritage home’ of Assamese litterateur Laxminath Bezbaroa in Sambalpur.

Notably, Naveen had made the announcement after a meeting with Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s media advisor Hrishikesh Goswami at the State Secretariat on October 31. The CM had committed apart from conserving the dilapidated structure, Odisha Government would also take up renovation work of it, shortly.

Later the Chief Minister had taken to twitter and wrote,” Happy to share that my Government will renovate house of Assamese poet Laxminath Bezbaruah in Sambalpur & convert it into a heritage site”.

Odisha Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, who was present in the meeting, informed that the renovation work would be undertaken with the help of INTACH, an autonomous non-governmental Indian non-profit society that seeks to preserve Indian culture and heritage.

The initial project expenditure has been kept at Rs 50 lakh and the Assam Government would be communicated to send ‘personal items’ used by Bezbaruah in due course to be placed in this heritage home.

A four-member team led by Assam Cultural Affairs Minister Naba Kumar Doley had visited the heritage residence of Bezbaruah located at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur on October 30. The visit succeeded Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s call to Naveen on October 27, urging him not to demolish the Bazbaruah house for construction of an approach road to the newly constructed second overbridge on river Mahanadi.