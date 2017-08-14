PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Odisha urges Centre to expedite Jeypore-Malkangiri Rail line project

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
rail

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in a letter to the Railway Board Chairman expressed discontent over the Indian Railways’ demand that the State government provide 100 percent land acquisition cost for the Jeypore – Malkangiri Rail Line Project.

Delay over commencement of work on the 130 km Jeypore-Malkangirirail line has triggered a war of words between political parties. The project is expected to benefit tribal-dominated areas but is yet to take off despite being announced in the 2016-17 Rail Budget.

As part of the MoU signed by Odisha and the railways, the state government would bear 25% cost of the project and an equal proportion of the cost of the land. The railways has now requested the state to bear full cost of the land for the project.

While BJD urged the Centre to stick to the MoU, Congress threatened to hit the streets if work was delayed further.

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
1.8K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
BMC BMC
1.3K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.2K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
trains trains
1.0K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.0K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
To Top