Odisha urges Centre to expedite Jeypore-Malkangiri Rail line project

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in a letter to the Railway Board Chairman expressed discontent over the Indian Railways’ demand that the State government provide 100 percent land acquisition cost for the Jeypore – Malkangiri Rail Line Project.

Delay over commencement of work on the 130 km Jeypore-Malkangirirail line has triggered a war of words between political parties. The project is expected to benefit tribal-dominated areas but is yet to take off despite being announced in the 2016-17 Rail Budget.

As part of the MoU signed by Odisha and the railways, the state government would bear 25% cost of the project and an equal proportion of the cost of the land. The railways has now requested the state to bear full cost of the land for the project.

While BJD urged the Centre to stick to the MoU, Congress threatened to hit the streets if work was delayed further.