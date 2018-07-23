Headlines

Odisha Transport Workers to join 24-hour nationwide stir on Aug 7

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha Transport Workers to join 24-hour nationwide stir on Aug 7

Bhubaneswar:  The All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation on Monday announced to participate in the 24-hour nationwide transport strike on August 7 to press for their demands.

In a press meet, All Odisha Transport Workers’ Federation general secretary Radharaman Sarangi said, “The strike has been called by All India Road Transport Federation and different trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) demanding withdrawal of the decision to bring amendments in Motor Vehicle Act 1988, reduction in prices of diesel, motor vehicle equipment and third party insurance”

The owners and operators of heavy vehicles like auto-rickshaws, taxis, tankers, dumpers and trucks have been requested to join hands with us to make the strike successful and mount pressure on the Centre to fulfill our genuine demands, he added.

Notably, the All-India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) staged a nation-wide indefinite strike on Friday as the Centre didn’t respond to a memorandum submitted by the truckers in connection with their demands.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.3K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.3K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
New Rs 100 note New Rs 100 note
1.2K
Business

New Rs 100 currency note coming by next month
To Top