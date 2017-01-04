Odisha Tourism inked MoU with Stayzilla

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Tourism on Tuesday has signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Stayzilla, the leading platforms for verified Homestays and alternate stays, to provide unique stay experiences to the travelers visiting the state.

After strategic tie ups with seven state tourism departments across India in 2016, Stayzilla has entered into the strategic partnership with the Tourism department for the joint promotion and development of Homestays in the state.

Under this agreement, Stayzilla and the Tourim Department would jointly boost homestays aiming to provide unique stay experiences to the travellers visiting the state. Stayzilla will lend its expertise to the department to conduct verification procedures and this partnership would enable verification and training of the new homestays being developed right from the start, headed by Regional Office of Kolkata.

Stayzilla Marketplace Vice President Ankit Rastogi has said that with this MoU, they look forward to enhance the experience of tourists visiting Odisha by involving local communities at the helm of tourism by getting them to open up their homes. Further he said, they want to promote lot of other parts of Odisha which are unexplored beyond the regular Cuttack and Bhubaneshwar.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Stayzilla Vice President Ankit Rastogi and Tourism Department Director Nitin B Jawalel.