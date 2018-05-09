Odisha tops the list at national level in RIDF performance

Bhubaneswar: NABARD has distributed around Rs 2512 crore to State Government from RIDF against the claims made by various departments during the year 2017-18 which is highest among all the states at national level. As per the figures presented by NABARD, Odisha tops the list with Rs 2512.36 crore disbursement followed by Gujarat with Rs 2062.91 crore and Rajasthan with Rs 1851.39 crore disbursement.

Odisha has topped the list in Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) performance in the fiscal year 2017-18. This was known from the high power meeting held under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan in secretariat conference hall today where in Chief General Manager NABARD Dr Krushna Chandra Panigrahi outlined the issues for discussion.

The committee further recommended additional 14,346 number of projects estimated around Rs 10.328 crore for the year 2018-19.

Reviewing the performance during the year 2017-18, Balakrishnan directed various departments to espedide raising of their claims to NABARD against the ongoing projects. He further directed to expedite submission of the DPRs of the spillover and newly sanctioned projects.

Available data show that RIDF is being implemented for completion of the ongoing and incomplete infrastructure development projects in the state. The fund is being supported by RIDF corpur managed by NABARD and Satte Government’s own contribution in almost 85:15 share basis. During the year 2017-18 a total number of 14.455 projects estimated around Rs 5514 crore were recommended under RIDF against which 2351 projects of worth Rs 2539 crore were sanctioned. Against this santione damount of around Rs 2539 CRORE DIFFERENT DEPARTMENTS UTILISED AROUND Rs 3872 crore during the year 2017-18 from State Government budgeted fund.

It may be pertinent here to mention that claims against RIDF are generally raised to NABARD by the departments after making the actual utilization at the ground level.