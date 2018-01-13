Odisha tops in road construction under PMGSY

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has emerged No. 1 State in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), claimed the State Government on Friday.

A total of 43,222-km roads connecting 19,862 habitations have already been constructed in different parts of the State through utilization of around Rs 18,624cr by December-end, 2017.

During the current fiscal, 3,500 km of roads have been built against a target of 7,000 km. The rest 3,500 km would be constructed in the next three months.

This was known from the State Level Sanctioning Committee meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the Secretariat here. Rural Development Secretary Bishnupada Sethi outlined the issues for discussion.

The Chief Secretary emphasised on the use of new green technology in construction of roads.

Engineer-in-Chief Bharat Chandra Pradhan presented the data regarding construction of roads under the PMGSY.

The committee approved DPRs for 165 new roads and 36 number of bridges stretching over 582 km.

It was targeted that additional 14,000 km of roads would be built during the coming financial year. Notably, the PMGSY is being implemented with fund support from both the Central and State Govt on 60:40 basis.

The EIC presented the new green technologies like cold mix, roller compacted concrete pavement, paneled concrete. Cell filled concrete, iron slag for sub-grade improvement, gravel with slag, terrazyme compound, waste plastics, environtac, nano technology with water proofing etc. Works Secretary Nalini Kanta Pradhan said the green technologies are cost effective and time saving.