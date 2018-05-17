Odisha to spend Rs 75,000 cr for development of water resources

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will spend Rs 75,000 crore in the next five years for development of water resources in the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the Water Resources department to prepare a comprehensive river policy in the next three months.

Several barrages will be constructed on the Mahanadi river to store water for agricultural and drinking water purposes where there is less possibility of displacement, Naveen said.

The government would also spend Rs 400 crore in next three years for concrete lining of the Bargarh main canal, Naveen said advising to start the tendering process of the Gangadhar Meher Megalift Canal System in three months.