Odisha to receive Commendation Award for agricultural excellence

By pragativadinewsservice
Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh informed that Odisha has been selected for Commendation Award under total food grains category II for the year 2016-17.

In a letter to the state agriculture minister Pradeep Maharathy, Singh has congratulated the state agriculture department for supporting the farmers to achieve the milestone.

The award includes a citation and cash award of Rs 1 crore. It will be presented during the Krishi Unnati Mela likely to be held in February—March 2019, stated Singh in the letter.

Earlier, Odisha also has received four Krishi Karman Awards from the Centre for highest food grain production among category-II states.

