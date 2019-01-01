Odisha to procure elephant rescue vehicles from WB

Bhubaneswar: In the wake of frequent elephant deaths, the Odisha government in a new initiative has decided to procure elephant rescue vehicles from West Bengal.

The vehicles to be fitted with crane and tranquilization will be used to rescue trapped and stranded elephants, informed Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Tripathy.

Similarly, two more vehicles will be procured to rescue carnivorous and herbivorous animals. Besides, the compensation for victims of animal attack will be increased to Rs 5 lakh from existing Rs 4 lakh.

“The forest department has already submitted a proposal to the government to increase the compensation amount for animal attack victims,” Tripathy said.

Notably, Odisha witnessed deaths of 67 elephants in the last nine months, according to the data released by Wildlife Society of Odisha (WSO).

The data released by WSO, an environmental pressure group, on December 20 showed that 18 jumbos died due to natural causes, 19 of unknown reasons, four were killed by poachers, nine were electrocuted by live wire, 11 by sagging lines and six elephants were mowed down by trains.

These deaths were reported between April 1, 2018 and December 18, 2018.