Odisha to celebrate 150th Gandhi Jayanti for 2 years

Bhubaneswar: “The 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi will be celebrated in a grand way by including people from all walks of life,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while chairing a high-level preparatory meeting in this regard on Tuesday.

Stating that in present day society the relevance of truth and non-violence is much high, Patnaik said the Odisha government will celebrate the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation for two years.

A host of programmes for the sesquicentennial birth anniversary of Gandhiji were also finalised during the meeting. Gandhiji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated in all schools, colleges and government offices on October 2.

The culture department has constituted five sub-committees for the celebration of Gandhiji’s birth anniversary. On the basis of the opinions of the committee members, it was decided to celebration the Gandhiji’s birth anniversary from October 2, 2018 to October 2, 2020.

During the two-year celebration, one Kasurba Gram Panchayat will be identified in each block. A function will be organised in the Cuttack on March 23 to commemorate the visit of Mahatma Gandhi to the city.

Besides, it was decided in the meeting to set up the statues of Mahatma Gandhi in all district headquarters as well as the places where he had visited. The meeting also decided to incorporate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in the Plus II syllabus.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik further said Gandhiji had visited Odisha eight times and experienced the real situation of the state at that time. The Father of the Nation got inspiration from Odisha for expansion of Khadi industries.