Bhubaneswar: Odisha won comprehensively against Haryana, having bundled them out for only 170 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Deepak Behera claimed 6/22 as Haryana were wrecked, only Sanjay Dhull hitting 72 and number nine Harshal Patel making 50.

All Odisha needed was their top three to topple Haryana, with opener Anurag Sarangi ending on 84* and Shantanu Mishra making 53*.

Odisha chased down the target of 171 in 31.4 overs by losing just a wicket.