Odisha team visits disputed Kotia in Koraput

Koraput: A state level official team has visited the Kotia panchayat to take stock of the problems faced by people of the area in Koraput district where the state is embroiled in a dispute with Andhra Pradesh over ownership of several villages.

The Chairman of District Planning Committee and Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi who accompanied the team said “we visited the area yesterday and talked to some villagers about their problems. The villagers are also told that they can attend the review meeting at Koraput in the evening, if they wish”.

“We visited the residential school, health centre, panchayat office and other government establishments at Kotia and interacted with the locals. A report on the present situation at Kotia will be submitted to the government for action,” said a team member.

The team members also visited Tolo Ganjaipadar village where last month the collector of Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) had launched their state’s Janmabhoomi programme.

A section of villagers alleged that they were upset as the team asked them to place their problems at a meeting later in Koraput town instead of giving them a hearing in the area.

Odisha and Andhra are entangled in a battle over the ownership of 21 out of the 28 villages of Kotia panchayat since 1968.