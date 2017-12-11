Headlines

Odisha SRC seeks report over fresh crop damage

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Monday sought report from five district collectors over fresh crop damage due to unseasonal cyclonic rain.

According to reports, SRC Bishnupada Sethi has asked the collectors of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jajpur districts to submit report on crop damage due to unseasonal cyclonic rain that occurred between December 9 and 10 in different parts of the state.

The SRC said the review of rainfall data shows that there has been more than 50 mm of rainfall recorded during 9th and 10th of December in 19 Blocks of the five districts which might have affected the standing crops in the districts.

Sethi has asked the five district collectors to conduct necessary assessment through field inquiry by the Joint Teams of officials of Revenue and DM Department and Agriculture & FE Department to ascertain if any additional crop area has been damaged to the extent of 33% or above.

The SRC has directed the collectors to submit the report in enclosed format by December 18 excluding the crop lands already reported and notified as affected by drought or pest attack or previous unseasonal rain in the current assessment.

