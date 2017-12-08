Odisha to spend Rs 71 crore for anti-Maoist operations

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today approved an annual budget of Rs 71 crore for 2017-18 under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme.

The State-level committee on anti-Maoist operations approved the SRE budget ahead of a crucial meeting of the Central government on December 11, informed Asit Tripathy, Home Secretary.

Usually the State government spends money for anti-Maoist operations and the Centre reimburses 60% of the total spending.

The SRE scheme fund is utilised by the State to fortify police station, train police personnel and meet arms and ammunition expenses of paramilitary forces, including to provide ex-gratia to families of civilians or security personnel killed during anti-Maoist operations.