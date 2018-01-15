Odisha slashes pension age limit for artistes by 10 years

Bhubaneswar: In a significant move, the State Government on Monday relaxed the age limit for artistes in Odisha to avail pension benefits with an aim to cover more persons under the welfare scheme.

Making an announcement, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik informed that from now onwards the age limit for male artistes to get pension will be 50 instead of 60 years. Similarly, the age limit for female artistes is 40 years.

On the other hand, the State Government has also decided to decentralize selection and payment of pension to artistes at district level.

“The decision to reduce the age limit criteria was taken to cover 50,000 artistes under the pension scheme”, said Naveen.

Odisha’s Tourism and Culture Minister, Ashok Chandra Panda informed that presently nearly 4,000 artists are getting pension of Rs 1,200 per month and with the initiative 50,000 artistes will be covered in the State.