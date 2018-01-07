Headlines

Odisha shivers as mercury dips, cold wave continues

Bhubaneswar:  Odisha is in the grip of a cold wave-like situation with drop in minimum temperature for last two days. IMD forecast said the trend would continue this week.

Several parts of the state shivered under biting cold as the mercury dipped to 3 degrees Celsius in Daringbadi while Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees on Sunday.

The mercury soars below 10 degree celcius in 13 cities of the state while Sundargarh was recorded a minimum temperature of 7 degree celcius, Jharsuguda with 7.8 degree celcius, Bhawanipatna at 8 degree celcius, Keonjhar with 8.2 degree celcius and Sambalpur at 8.5 degree celcius.

Twin Cities Cuttack and Bhubaneswar were recorded with minimum temperature of 12 and 13 degree celcius respectively.

Official reports said interior pockets of the state saw major fall in night temperature by average three to four degree celsius below normal. Similarly, in the coastal areas mercury fell by two to three degree Celsius.

