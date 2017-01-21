Odisha shines at National Billiards and Snooker Championship 2017

Bhubaneswar: It is again a proud moment for the state when two youngster talents, Ashutosh Padhy and Subrat Das have won their respective titles at the National Billiards and Snooker Championship 2017, held at PYC Gymkhana from January 12 in Pune.

During this ongoing event of National Snooker Championship 2017, talented youngster from state Ashutosh Padhy has won all of his four consecutive knock out matches of Main Draw against four opponents with frame scores like 3-1, 3-0, 3-2, 3-0 and has swiftly confirmed his spot in the Round Robin League of Top-4. In the round Robin League of Top-4, held on Friday and today (Saturday), he has won all his three league matches and has successfully grabbed the Junior National Title 2017.

On Friday, Ashotosh beat Hritik Jain of Madhya Pradesh with 3-2 points. Following on Saturday, he has defeated Sparsh Pherwani of Maharashtra and Md Hussain Khan of Madhya Pradesh with 3-0 and 3-0 points respectively.

Similarly, in the event of National Billiards Championship 2017, Senior State Cueist Subrat Das has also won two out of three consecutive Senior Billiards Main draw matches and has confirmed his berth in the Round of Top-32 Senior Billiards. He has beat Dheeraj Raj of Telengana with 3-0 points and Kankan Shamsi of Uttar Pradesh with 3-1 points.

Meanwhile, two other Junior Cueists Rakesh Barik & Soubhagya Behera from the state has lost their respective 1st match of Junior Main Draw Snooker and were eliminated.