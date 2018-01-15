Odisha set to launch Measles-Rubella vaccination drive from January 29

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government is all set to launch a five-week Measles-Rubella vaccination drive from January 29 for children in the age group of 9 months to 15 years as part of the National Immunization Programme which aims at eradicating the disease that leads to severe disabilities in children.

With an aim to eradicate the disease by 2020, the National Immunization Programme will replace the existing two-dose measles vaccination given to children in between 9-12 months and 16-24 months of age.

“Around 1.24 crore children across the state will be administered with the vaccine”, said Health Secretary Pramod Meherda after the second state-level steering committee meeting here on Monday.

The vaccination drive will be administered at all the government and private schools and hostels across the state in the first couple of weeks of the campaign. In the remaining weeks, door-to-door campaign will be carried out, informed Meherda.