Odisha to set up convergence cell for efficient use of resources soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has initiated steps for setting up a State level convergence cell for efficient utilisation of financial and human resources.

A high level meeting to this effect was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Wednesday wherein Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary R Balakrishnan outlined the issues for discussion.

“As a number of schemes and programmes of the Government with similar objectives are running parallel to each other, the purpose of the proposed cell is to ensure optimum utilisation of resources through convergence to achieve desired outcomes”, said Padhi.

Development Commissioner Balakrishnan emphasised that the projects under extra budgetary resources be planned and implemented in convergence with budgetary resources for avoiding duplications and wastages and ensuring desired outcomes from the interventions.

