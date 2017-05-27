Odisha to set up 21 new ITIs in two years

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Friday declared its plan to set up 21 new industrial training institutes (ITIs) in next two years. As many as five ITIs have already been made operational in the State in the last three years.

Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Usha Devi made the announcement while highlighting the department’s achievements in the last three years.The ITIs have been established at Rasanpur (Sambalpur district), Barkote (Deogarh), Mathili (Malkangiri), Bisamkatak (Rayagada) and Rayagada (Gajapati), she said.

The Minister said the new ITIs would be set up in Kantabanji, Bansapal, Bhandaripohkari, Karanjia, Athamalik, Kotagarh, Damanjodi, Kutra, Koida, Lanjigarh, Krushnaprasad, Nandapur, Birmaharajpur, Rajkanika, Badamba, Bhanjanagar, Jagatsinghpur, Kaptipada, Parjang and Balugaon.

Highlighting the achievements of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Department, Minister Surya Narayan Patro said more than 11 lakh farmers have been registered online to make the process of paddy procurement more transparent. Paddy procurement is being managed under the paddy procurement automation system (P-PAS), he said.