Odisha to set up 1,000 acres land bank to boost tourism

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government will create a land bank of 1,000 acres for development of tourism sector in the state, Tourism Secretary Mona Sharma said today.

The state government is stressing more on development of hotel industry. In this regard, the government will be auctioning 10 identified plots for construction of hotels in Bhubaneswar and has directed to identify sites in Bhubaneswar, Puri, Daringibadi, Koraput, Rayagada, and other tourist destinations for allotment to the hoteliers.

The decision was taken at a meeting held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary A P Padhi with representatives of hotels and restaurants association and tour operators on Thursday.

“The state government is going to create a land bank of 1,000 acres for development of tourism sector along with several new hotel chains in the state. We have 1,000 acres of land but we will be doing field visits because suitable patches are important to establish new hotels,” said Sharma.

The state has also decided to organise road shows in foreign countries showcasing its tourism potential.

In view of the international flight operations and increase in tourist flow, the meeting deliberated on attracting more investments in the hotel industry and decided on strategy for attracting the international hotel chains.

Odisha has recorded a footfall of around 1.4 crore tourists last year. Similarly, there has been a substantial increase in the number of foreign tourists to Odisha and statistics indicate that it has crossed 1 lakh mark.

Events like Travel Bazaar and other conventions organized by different associations have given a big boost to the sector, Sharma said.

Informing that the government provides incentives under the tourism policy for investments, she said proactive steps are needed to be taken to get investments for establishing new hotels.