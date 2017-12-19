Odisha to serve Santula, Chuna Macha Besara to team India!

Cuttack: Diet plays an important role in a sports person’s life. A proper and healthy diet remains the top priority for a sports person.

Indian cricket team is likely to eat typical Odia food like ‘Santula’ and ‘Chuna Macha Besara’ in as suggested in their wish list of menu.

The Indian cricket team has urged to have Odisha’s home food ‘Santula’ and ‘Chuna Macha Besara’ among the special local dishes which will be served to the players, informed a source.

As per the menu suggested by the dieticians of both the teams India and Sri Lanka, OCA had come up with nearly 45 variety dishes for the players for the practice session today and as well as for lunch tomorrow, the source added.

Roasted cashew nuts, bananas, almonds, and Greek yoghurt, Feta cheese, seedless dates, digestive biscuits, bread, jam, butter, were served as snacks to the players of both the teams during practice session today, the source further added.

T20 International cricket match between India and Sri Lanka IS scheduled to be held at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on 20 December.