Odisha to seek GI tag for Kandhamal turmeric

Bhubaneswar: The State Government is all set to apply for Geographical Identification (GI) tag status for Kandhamal turmeric.

According to sources, the government has completed collection of primary data and it would apply for the tag status at GI Registry office in January, 2018.

Kandhamal turmeric has been famous for being organically cultivated without use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides which is why it has a demand in foreign countries.

The Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) for MSMEs at the Central Tool Room and Training Centre (CTTC) here has already started preliminary research and field work necessary for submitting the application with the GI Registry at Chennai.

There are over 1,200 turmeric farmers in Kandhamal district. The documents required for GI tag would be prepared soon, said CTTC Intellectual Property Facilitation Centre (IPFC) chief Sachikant Kar.

The Kandhamal Apex Spices Association for Marketing (KASAM) had approached IPFC in this regard about three months back. After a proposal was submitted, it was officially assigned the job given its expertise in design, patent, trademarks and GI.

“We are hopeful of completing the entire exercise in December so that the application can be filed by second week of January,” Kar said.

After getting GI status, the market value of the Kandhamal turmeric and import to other States would be increased, he added.