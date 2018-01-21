Odisha scales new heights in destruction of Ganja cultivation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has scaled a new height in destructing illegal cultivation of ganja by destroying the plantation in about 4,407.73 acres of land against the target of 3,050 acres so far during the current crop year 2017-18.

This has been informed by Odisha DGP Dr RP Dharma through an official release.

The eight districts are Angul, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Kandhamal, Gajapati, rayagada, Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Koraput, said Shamra.

“Ganja cultivation has been destroyed in 2457.73 acres of land on 2015-16 followed by 3599.191 acres in 2016-17,” Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said that there was a sharp decline in the illegal ganja cultivation in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul and Nayagarh.

The DGP said that during the year 2017, as many as 420 Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases have been registered in which around 500 quintal cannabis have been seized and 700 persons have been arrested.

The DGP informed that a new guideline for grant of rewards will be paid to the officers, informers and other persons in 2017 has handsomely increased the amount of reward to encourage them in curbing down the illegal tracking and cultivation of ganja.