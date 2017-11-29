Odisha Sahitya Akademi award ceremony on 1st December

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Sahitya Akademi award ceremony will be held on 1st December at Rabindra Mandap at 11 am to felicitate the 24 litterateurs nominated in nine categories for the year 2013 and 2014.

Total 11 writers will get the prestigious award for 2014 while 13 have been nominated for 2013.

For 2013, Bibhuti Bhushan Pradhan will receive the award for his novel ‘Dheu’ while short story writer Diptiranjan Patnaik will receive the award for ‘Sandigdha Saisaba’ in short story category.

Similarly, Bimal Jena, Sucheta Mishra and Rakshak Nayak have been chosen in the poetry category for their literary works ‘Nibruta Nisada’, ‘Ajanma’ and ‘Asaranti Antakhyari,’ respectively.

Ramesh Dash will bag the coveted award for ‘Baram Nibas Bhala Ranakhetrare’ in drama category, while ‘Krushnachandra Pradhan’s essay ‘Odia Katha Kalpanara Diga O Diganta’ has been selected for the award.

Rasabihari Behera’s ‘Ananya Srusti Canada’ and Prabhati Mishra’s ‘Bhramaru Siksha’ have been nominated for the state’s top literary award in biography and travelogue categories, respectively.

Bijay Kumar Pradhan and Debendra Das have been selected in translation and lyrics categories for their works ‘Ajata Sundari O Anyanya Galpa’ and ‘Paduan Papuli,’ respectively. Books of Suryamani Samantray and Rabindranath Majhi, ‘Ting Kudukudu Tiki Chadhei’ and ‘Nila Thekua,’ respectively have been chosen for the award in children’s literature section.

For 2014, 11 writers will be awarded in all nine categories. Indira Dash, Abhaya Barik, Bijay Kumar Nanda and Aravind Patnaik have been selected for the award in novel, short story, drama and essay categories for their works ‘Nirbana Abhisara’, ‘Mahagana’, ‘Nataka Sanghraha’ and ‘Odishare Lokadharmara Parampara,’respectively.

Similarly, the Akademi named Bipin Nayak and Basudev Sunani for the award in poetry segment for their book ‘Swarachitra’, and ‘Bodhue Bhala Paiba Mote Jananahi’ respectively. Similarly, book ‘Abhijatrika-2′ of Priyabrat Patra and ‘Paschima Odishara Baraputra’ of Ganeshram Nahaka have been selected for the award in the biography & travelogue segment.

Subhas Satpathy, Basant Kishora Sahoo and Hrudananda Panigrahi will get the award in translation, children’s literature and lyrics categories, respectively for 2014.