Headlines

Odisha remembers Madhu Babu on his birth anniversary

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Madhusudan Das

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: People across the state today paid rich tributes to Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, the architect of modern Odisha on his 170th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took to his twitter handle to convey his heartfelt tribute to Madhu Babu.

 

On the other hand, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid his tribute by a sand art on Puri sea beach.

 

The member of Utkal Sammilani paid floral tributes to Madhu Babu at his Samadhi peeth at Gora Kabar in Cuttack. Similarly, members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association and Chief Justice Vineet Saran also observed the birth anniversary of the state’s first barrister with much enthusiasm.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
5.0K
Headlines

Another sex video of Odia singer goes viral
summer vacation summer vacation
4.1K
Headlines

Odisha Govt announces summer vacation for all schools from tomorrow
Disha Patani Disha Patani
2.2K
Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym
To Top