Odisha remembers Madhu Babu on his birth anniversary

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack: People across the state today paid rich tributes to Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das, the architect of modern Odisha on his 170th birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today took to his twitter handle to convey his heartfelt tribute to Madhu Babu.

ଆଧୁନିକ ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ନିର୍ମାତା ଉତ୍କଳ ଗୌରବ ମଧୁସୂଦନ ଦାସଙ୍କ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ମୋର ବିନମ୍ର ଶ୍ରଦ୍ଧାଞ୍ଜଳି। ସ୍ବତନ୍ତ୍ର ଓଡ଼ିଶା ପ୍ରଦେଶ ଗଠନ କରିବାରେ ସେ ଥିଲେ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ବିନ୍ଧାଣୀ। ଓଡ଼ିଆଙ୍କ ସ୍ଵାଭିମାନ ସୁରକ୍ଷା, ଶିଳ୍ପ, ଶିକ୍ଷା ଓ ସାହିତ୍ୟରେ ଉତ୍କର୍ଷ ପ୍ରତିପାଦନ ସହ ରାଜ୍ୟର ପ୍ରଗତି ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ ତ୍ୟାଗ ଓ ନିଷ୍ଠା ସର୍ବଦା ଅନୁକରଣୀୟ। pic.twitter.com/ubyfiR3HYA — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 28, 2018

On the other hand, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also paid his tribute by a sand art on Puri sea beach.

Tribute to #UtkalaGouraba Madhusudan Das on his 170th birth anniversary. my SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/im8etMo1Ta — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 28, 2018

The member of Utkal Sammilani paid floral tributes to Madhu Babu at his Samadhi peeth at Gora Kabar in Cuttack. Similarly, members of the Orissa High Court Bar Association and Chief Justice Vineet Saran also observed the birth anniversary of the state’s first barrister with much enthusiasm.