Odisha remembers Biju Patnaik on Infantry Day

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of the 70th Infantry Day, Odisha remembers its former Chief Minister late Biju Patnaik, who was the pilot of the first plane to Jammu and Kashmir that landed Indian Army in Kashmir on this day in 1947.

October 27 is celebrated as Infantry Day as it was on this day in 1947 that an Infantry Company of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment was airlifted from Delhi to Srinagar to liberate Kashmir from the invading tribals who were supported by the Pakistani Army.

On this day in 1947, Indian Army landed in Kashmir. Biju Patnayak was the pilot of the first plane to Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are some rare pictures of the historic incident.

 

