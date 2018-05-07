Headlines

Odisha reels under intense heat; Titlagarh hottest at 44.8 deg C

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Intense heat wave condition was experienced in most places of the state today with mercury soaring highest at 44.8 degree Celsius in Titlagarh.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, 11 places of the state were recorded with temperature over 40 degrees Celsius.

Sonepur recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius followed by Jharsuguda (43.8), Bolangir (43.5), Sambalpur (43), Bhawanipatna (42.2), Sundargarh (42), Talcher (41.6), Angul (41.3) and Malkangiri (41.1).

On the other hand, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded maximum temperature of 35.2 and 35.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

As per latest weather forecast, temperature is likely to rise further from May 10.

