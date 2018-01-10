Odisha reels under cold wave

Bhubaneswar: The cold wave conditions continued to sweep Odisha on Tuesday with at least 14 places recording temperature below 10 degree Celsius and Phulbani and Daringibadi of Kandhamal district shivering at 3.5 and 3 degree C, respectively.

According to the Met office here, the places recording below 10 degree Celsius on Tuesday included Jharsuguda with 7.8 degree, Baleswar with 9.3 degree, Sambalpur 8.9 degree, Keonjhar 7.4 degree, Hirakud 8.3 and Angul with 7.6 degree.

Places which recorded temperature between over 10 and 12 degree Celsius included capital city Bhubaneswar (10.6 degree), Chandbali 10.8 degree and Cuttack 11.0 degree Celsius.