Odisha to recruit 320 lecturers for govt degree colleges soon

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has decided to recruit a total of 320 lecturers for the government degree colleges across the state to reduce workload and provide better education.

The recruitment process is expected to begin soon. The Department of Higher Education, Government of Odisha, has written a letter in this regard for the creation of 320 posts of lecturers.

The recruitment will be done in the scale of pay of Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 with AGP Rs 6000, the letter read.

The posts will carry usual pay and allowances as admissible under rules of the State government from time to time. The pay scale for the posts will be effective from the date of the issue of this order, 25 Nov 2017, the letter added.