Odisha records second dengue death in Cuttack

Cuttack: The death toll due to dengue rose to 2 after another patient, Harihar Mallick (27) of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district died this morning while undergoing treatment at the Central ICU in the SCB Medical in Cuttack. He was admitted to SCB on August 8 after he was diagnosed positive with dengue.

Earlier, first dengue death in the state was reported from the SCB Medical College and Hospital on August 9. One Som Prakash Mishra (35), a native of Bihar, who was working in the port town of Paradip, died of the vector-borne disease while undergoing treatment.

“The patient had been admitted in a critical condition and was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his condition further deteriorated and he succumbed to the viral disease this morning,” informed the hospital’s nodal officer Shiba Prasad Mohanty.

He said the hospital since March this year has tested blood samples of at least 2,754 patients, out of which 242 cases were found to be dengue-positive so far.