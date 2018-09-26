Odisha readies to celebrate World Tourism Day in city

Bhubaneswar: In order to promote tourism and cleanliness in the state, on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27, the tourism department of Odisha is going to take a pledge of plastic free Odisha.
On this day, the Odisha Tourism Department has organised a variety of programs including Walkathon which will start at 7 am from Kalinga Stadium to Utkal Mandap.
Special arrangements have been also been made at Biju Patnaik International Airport to welcome the foreign tourists. Meanwhile, the State Tourism Department will also run a clean-up operation.
Bhubaneswar and Puri Railway Stations have been decked up with illuminating color lights to mark the ‘Paryatan Parv’. The Tourism department has also organised a cultural event at Rabindra Mandap here in the evening.
The Parv is being organised with the objective of drawing focus on the benefit of the tourism, showcasing the cultural diversity of the country and reinforcing the principle of tourism for all – Dekho Apna Desh – Tourism for all.
The theme of this year’s celebration of Tourism day will be ‘Tourism and Digital Transformation’.