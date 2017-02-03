Odisha ranked 21 in terms of APMC implementation, says Niti Ayog

Bhubaneswar: The Niti Ayog ranked Odisha at 21st position in its latest Agricultural Marketing and Farmer Friendly Reforms Index list.

A report published by the planning body said that the list was topped by Maharastra followed by Gujarat. Odisha has garnered 27.9 per cent out of 100 and is at 21 position among 30 states.

Parameters basically reforms in agricultural marketing, land lease and forestry on private land, contract farming, setting up of private mandis, e-trading system, ease of taxation system under the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act have been considered for ranking.

An assessment was made by Ramesh Chand and Yaspal Singh both members of the planning body by October last year and its final reports have been published. Different states were asked to follow the guidelines under the APMC Act and its assessment were made.

The list said that Maharastra who topped scored 81.7 per cent while Gujarat who scored 71.5 per cent stood at second place. They are followed by Rajasthan, MP, Haryana, HP, AP, Karnataka, Telengana, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, UP, Punjab, Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, West Bengal and Tripura while states who scored lesser than Odisha are Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Jammu, Puducherry.

Three states and four Union Territories including Bihar and Kerala did not figure in the list since they did not have APMC.