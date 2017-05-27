Odisha has potential to be number 1 state, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said Odisha has the potential to be the number one state of the country and the Modi Government is making efforts to achieve this.

Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a corruption-free Government during the last three years, Pradhan said residents of the state are having LPG connection which has increased to nearly 43 lakh consumers from 20 lakh three years back.

Leader of BJP Legislature Party KV Singhdeo said Odisha has been never neglected by Cente. With just one MP from Odisha, the PM proved his longing for the people of the State by appointing two Ministers from Odisha in his Cabinet.

Singhdeo said Modi is the only PM of the country who has got himself involved personally in festivities and celebrations with people of Odisha.